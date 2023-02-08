A window at West Kowloon Court was shattered on the third day of a trial of 47 opposition figures. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong police beef up security at court after window shattered by suspected airgun pellet on third day of trial of 47 opposition figures

  • Preliminary investigation suggests pellet shot from moving vehicle on West Kowloon Corridor
  • Incident came on third day of high-profile trial of 47 opposition figures accused of subversion

Clifford Lo
Updated: 8:09pm, 8 Feb, 2023

