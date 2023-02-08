Customs officers display seized CBD products from first arrest under new ban. Photo: Handout
Customs makes first CBD-related arrest since Hong Kong banned cannabis-derived products
- Man, 30, arrested over parcel containing two bottles of CBD oil from Denmark
- Anyone caught possessing or consuming CBD products faces up to seven years jail and maximum fine of HK$1 million under ban which came into effect in February
