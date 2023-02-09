The victim had been lured into investing in cryptocurrencies on a fake website. Photo: EPA-EFE
‘Online lover’ swindles Hong Kong investment manager out of HK$12.8 million inheritance in 1 month through bogus cryptocurrency trading
- Swindler, claiming to be a female cryptocurrency investment expert, developed a relationship with the man through the internet, police say
- Source says victim lost total of HK$12.8 million recently inherited from late father; he transferred money into 16 designated bank accounts
