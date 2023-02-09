Two Thai women were lured to Hong Kong in an employment fraud and locked in a Yau Ma Tei flat before officers broke into the premises and rescued them, police revealed on Thursday. The two victims, aged 38 and 47, who were employed as masseurs in the job scam, were locked up after they refused to be sex workers, according to a source familiar with the case. Officers arrested a 50-year-old local woman in connection with the case. She was detained on suspicion of unlawful detention. The two women – holders of Thai passports – did not know each other and fell victim to the scam after they met a Chinese woman online, according to police. “The two victims were told that they would work as masseurs with valid permits and then arranged to fly into Hong Kong,” the source said. After accepting the job offers, the pair came to the city from Thailand on Tuesday night. They were picked up at the airport separately and then taken to a flat on Temple Street in Yau Ma Tei, where they stayed overnight. When they tried to leave the flat on Wednesday morning, they found they were locked in. “They were told that they had to work and pay the rent for the flat if they wanted to leave,” the source said. English-speaking Filipinos tricked into Chinese scam jobs: whistle-blowers He said the victims were then told to work as prostitutes, but they refused. The case came to light when the victims sought help from the Royal Thai consulate-general in Hong Kong, who contacted police. The crime-squad officers broke into the flat and rescued the two women. Police said the pair were unhurt. Hong Kong taxi driver saves 81-year-old from ‘guess-who-I-am’ phone scam When the two victims were taken back to the flat for inquiries on the same day, the pair saw a 50-year-old woman outside and identified her as one of the suspects that brought them to the premises on Tuesday night. Police said a key to the flat was found in the suspect’s possession. Officers were searching for at least two suspects, according to the force. As of midday on Thursday, the 50-year-old was still being held for questioning.