Damage at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom after fierce clashes between police and protestors in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: 3 first aid volunteers jailed for up to 19 months over riot near PolyU campus in 2019

  • Trio escape charge relating to riot inside the campus following a plea bargain
  • Judge Stanley Chan says presence of people ‘claiming or appearing to be paramedics’ provided ‘encouragement and support’ to other protesters

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:07pm, 9 Feb, 2023

