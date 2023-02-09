Damage at Polytechnic University in Hung Hom after fierce clashes between police and protestors in 2019. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong protests: 3 first aid volunteers jailed for up to 19 months over riot near PolyU campus in 2019
- Trio escape charge relating to riot inside the campus following a plea bargain
- Judge Stanley Chan says presence of people ‘claiming or appearing to be paramedics’ provided ‘encouragement and support’ to other protesters
