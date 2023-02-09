A large window at West Kowloon Court after it was hit by what is thought to have been an airgun pellet. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong 47: suspected airgun attack on court where group faces subversion charges triggers huge police response

  • Police vehicles stationed on section of flyover where pellet is thought to have been fired and more than 100 police patrol around West Kowloon Court
  • Police say pellet thought to have been fired from elevated section of West Kowloon Corridor

Clifford LoOscar Liu
Clifford Lo and Oscar Liu

Updated: 6:35pm, 9 Feb, 2023

