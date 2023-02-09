City’s privacy watchdog handled 3,848 complaints last year with 46 per cent of them involving malicious disclosure of personal information. Photo: Shutterstock
Hong Kong privacy watchdog records 15 per cent jump in complaints after anti-doxxing law introduced
- Privacy Commissioner Ada Chung says 1,500 removal notices issued to 26 social media platforms up to end of last year
- Watchdog says 3,848 complaints handled, with 46 per cent of them involving malicious disclosure of personal information
City’s privacy watchdog handled 3,848 complaints last year with 46 per cent of them involving malicious disclosure of personal information. Photo: Shutterstock