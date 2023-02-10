A Hong Kong shop suspected of selling cat and dog meat for food was on Friday being investigated after authorities seized its products for tests. The Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD) conducted a joint blitz operation with the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department on Thursday, after being alerted to operations at the Yau Ma Tei shop. 75 puppies, kittens rescued from being smuggled from Hong Kong to mainland China “The AFCD staff seized suspected [dog or cat] flesh [sold as] food at the shop, and arranged testing. Prosecution will be instituted should it be proven,” a department spokesman said in a statement issued on late Thursday night. Officers from the Food and Environmental Hygiene Department also collected evidence to investigate if the shop handled “unlicensed fresh provision”. According to the Dogs and Cats Regulations, no person shall slaughter any dog or cat for use as food, as well as sell or use, or permit the sale or use of the flesh of such animals for food. Offenders face a maximum fine of HK$5,000 (US$637) and six months’ imprisonment upon conviction. An investigation by a local media organisation earlier found an account on mainland Chinese messaging app WeChat claiming that cat and dog meat, among other local products, could be sent directly from Kaiping city in Guangdong province to Hong Kong, and a shop on Reclamation Street sold such items. According to the report, the shop sells cooked cat and dog meat at HK$100 per catty, and its products have been tested by a local institution to confirm they are of cat and dog origin.