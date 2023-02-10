Police raided a suspected brothel in Temple Street after arresting the alleged ringleader of a human trafficking syndicate. Photo: Handout
Police raided a suspected brothel in Temple Street after arresting the alleged ringleader of a human trafficking syndicate. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

‘Queen of Temple Street’ toppled as police break human trafficking syndicate accused of luring Thai women to Hong Kong

  • Police arrest 69-year-old woman and her daughter, 32, on suspicion of trafficking people to Hong Kong after police rescue two victims
  • Suspect’s partner thought to be a triad gang member is still at large as are two others who solicited would-be clients

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 6:33pm, 10 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Police raided a suspected brothel in Temple Street after arresting the alleged ringleader of a human trafficking syndicate. Photo: Handout
Police raided a suspected brothel in Temple Street after arresting the alleged ringleader of a human trafficking syndicate. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE