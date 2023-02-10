Police raided a suspected brothel in Temple Street after arresting the alleged ringleader of a human trafficking syndicate. Photo: Handout
‘Queen of Temple Street’ toppled as police break human trafficking syndicate accused of luring Thai women to Hong Kong
- Police arrest 69-year-old woman and her daughter, 32, on suspicion of trafficking people to Hong Kong after police rescue two victims
- Suspect’s partner thought to be a triad gang member is still at large as are two others who solicited would-be clients
