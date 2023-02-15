A city store is shuttered after a raid by officials after investigations suggested cat and dog meat was being sold for human consumption. Photo: Jelly Tse
Cat meat destined for human consumption seized in raid on Hong Kong store
- Staff at Yau Ma Tei store to be prosecuted after raid by officials found cat meat for sale
- Joint operation mounted by Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department and Food and Environmental Hygiene Department
