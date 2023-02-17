A barricade set up by demonstrators burns on Nathan Road during the 2019 protests. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong courts
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong protests: construction worker urged friends to convert nail guns into firearms, bought 1.4kg of explosive chemicals ‘for fun’, court hears

  • Conversation records on Telegram show Cheung Hon-wai had shared videos showing how to increase power of air guns
  • The 33-year-old also bought raw materials used to make gunpowder and told police he found production process ‘fun and thrilling’

Brian Wong

Updated: 2:48pm, 17 Feb, 2023

