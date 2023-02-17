A month-long crackdown on money laundering by Hong Kong police resulted in the arrests of 416 men and 217 women. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong police arrest 633 for handling HK$7.8 billion in suspected criminal proceeds in month-long money-laundering crackdown
- Two suspects allegedly set up 10 shell companies and opened 13 corporate accounts to handle HK$5.5 billion in criminal proceeds
- According to Australian police, Sydney-based syndicate acted as unregulated multinational bank
