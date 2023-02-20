Travellers pack items into suitcases in Sheung Shui earlier this month. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Hong Kong customs to meet Guangdong counterparts to discuss resurgence in parallel trading, vows crackdown

  • Traders buy goods in city to resell in mainland China at profit, bypassing hefty import and value-added tariffs
  • Sheung Shui MTR station hotspot has returned to prominence after resumption of regular travel between Hong Kong and mainland

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:52pm, 20 Feb, 2023

