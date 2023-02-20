Travellers pack items into suitcases in Sheung Shui earlier this month. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Hong Kong customs to meet Guangdong counterparts to discuss resurgence in parallel trading, vows crackdown
- Traders buy goods in city to resell in mainland China at profit, bypassing hefty import and value-added tariffs
- Sheung Shui MTR station hotspot has returned to prominence after resumption of regular travel between Hong Kong and mainland
Travellers pack items into suitcases in Sheung Shui earlier this month. Photo: K.Y. Cheng