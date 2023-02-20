The woman has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug and will appear in court on Tuesday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
The woman has been charged with one count of trafficking in a dangerous drug and will appear in court on Tuesday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Crime in Hong Kong
Woman flying into Hong Kong from Madagascar charged with drug trafficking after HK$440,000 worth of meth found in handbag

  • Woman, 27, was allegedly found with 780 grams of suspected narcotic after customs inspected her luggage at airport
  • She is second arrival arrested for drug trafficking at airport this year after man coming from Uganda arrested over HK$430,000 worth of meth in underpants

Clifford Lo
Updated: 7:08pm, 20 Feb, 2023

