Hong Kong courts will need the city’s leader permission before a foreign lawyer is allowed to take on a national security case and they will have to reject an application if the chief executive ruled against it, according to landmark legal amendments proposed by the Department of Justice. The chief executive’s rulings, to be issued as certificates, would govern all cases, criminal and civil, related to national security, according to the legislative document made public on Monday. The amendments were prepared after a legal interpretation handed down by the National People’s Congress Standing Committee, China’s top legislative body, in December. The interpretation, which left decisions in Hong Kong’s hands, came after media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying hired British King’s Counsel Timothy Owen to represent him at his trial on national security charges. The suggested amendments to the Legal Practitioners Ordinance, which will be introduced on February 27 at a meeting of the Legislative Council’s legal panel, said the chief executive would weigh whether to issue the certificate based on national security considerations and if it “would be contrary to the interests of national security”. The mechanism would apply to any cases concerning national security, including offences other than the four – secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces – identified in the Beijing-imposed 2020 national security law. Overseas lawyers could be ‘banned from Hong Kong security trials within 6 months’ “The court must not admit the person as a barrister for the case concerning national security if the court receives a chief executive’s certificate certifying that the person’s practising or acting as a barrister for the case involves national security and would be contrary to the interests of national security,” the document said. But the Department of Justice maintained that the proposed changes would “not have adverse implications on the rule of law, the court’s independent judicial power … and the parties’ right to choose their legal representation and the right to a fair trial”. Jimmy Lai has arguable case and bail conditions were met: judge “It does not take away any lawful right of defendants in criminal cases as there has never been any right to be represented by overseas counsel,” the Legco document said. It added that the number of cases that involved national security was small and the changes, if approved, would not affect many defendants. More to come …