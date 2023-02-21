A search continued on Tuesday for a mainland man who went missing after a fishing boat carrying five men sank in Hong Kong waters on Monday night. Photo: Screen Capture from Now TV News
A search continued on Tuesday for a mainland man who went missing after a fishing boat carrying five men sank in Hong Kong waters on Monday night. Photo: Screen Capture from Now TV News
Accidents and personal safety in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Mainland Chinese trio arrested over illegal entry after rescue from sinking boat in Hong Kong waters, another person from vessel still missing

  • Source says police are investigating if illegal employment is involved in the incident
  • 47-year-old mainland man suspected to have been trapped in the boat’s cabin reported missing

Clifford Lo
Clifford Lo

Updated: 4:04pm, 21 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
A search continued on Tuesday for a mainland man who went missing after a fishing boat carrying five men sank in Hong Kong waters on Monday night. Photo: Screen Capture from Now TV News
A search continued on Tuesday for a mainland man who went missing after a fishing boat carrying five men sank in Hong Kong waters on Monday night. Photo: Screen Capture from Now TV News
READ FULL ARTICLE