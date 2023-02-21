A search continued on Tuesday for a mainland man who went missing after a fishing boat carrying five men sank in Hong Kong waters on Monday night. Photo: Screen Capture from Now TV News
Mainland Chinese trio arrested over illegal entry after rescue from sinking boat in Hong Kong waters, another person from vessel still missing
- Source says police are investigating if illegal employment is involved in the incident
- 47-year-old mainland man suspected to have been trapped in the boat’s cabin reported missing
A search continued on Tuesday for a mainland man who went missing after a fishing boat carrying five men sank in Hong Kong waters on Monday night. Photo: Screen Capture from Now TV News