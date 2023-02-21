Hong Kong customs officers arrest a man on suspicion of smuggling nearly HK$1.2 million (US$148,000) in Taiwanese currency into the city from South Korea. Photo: Handout
Hong Kong customs arrests 2 visitors after finding thousands of Taiwanese banknotes in parcel
- Parcel from South Korea declared as carrying clothing and books opened by officers at airport found to contain NT$4.5 million, source says
- Authorities tracking what they believe is money-laundering syndicate that mails illegal gains in foreign currency into city to be exchanged for Hong Kong dollars
