The case came to light when the victim called police at 4.46pm. Officers combed the area but found no trace of the three suspects who were thought to be about 40 years old.

According to the force, the woman spoke Cantonese, while the two men were Mandarin speakers.

Police said the victim was injured in the neck and abdomen, but he did not require hospital treatment.

Detectives from the Yuen Long criminal investigation unit are following up on the case. As of Wednesday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

The source said no similar cases had been reported to police recently.

There were at least three reports of theft in which women used the lure of sex to trap their targets in two months in 2019.

One of the cases happened in Tseung Kwan O on May 24 when a 65-year-old man was robbed of a gold necklace worth HK$17,000 after two women lured him to the staircase of a shopping centre with the promise of sex.

He had his underpants and trousers lowered when his gold necklace was snatched on the staircase of PopCorn shopping centre.

On April 24, a woman lured a 69-year-old man to a guest house in Mong Kok with the promise of sex. She stole his watch worth HK$80,000 and HK$900 in cash when he went to the toilet.

On April 30, a 62-year-old man was lured to a guest house in Tsuen Wan under similar circumstances before his gold necklace worth HK$20,000 and HK$600 in cash were stolen.

Last week, the force said it had not recorded an increase in face-to-face crime as the city returned to normality after Covid-19 restrictions, but that it would monitor developments.