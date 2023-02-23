Hong Kong police have arrested two people on suspicion of drug trafficking after HK$135,000 (US$17,213) worth of illegal narcotics were found in a factory unit. The suspects, a 31-year-old man and a woman, 32, were on Thursday still in police custody. Officers acting on intelligence intercepted the man on Yip Shing Street in Kwai Chung at about 7pm on Wednesday, seizing about 10 grams of suspected cocaine in his possession. Another 17 grams of cocaine and three grams of ketamine were found in his car parked nearby. Hong Kong customs uncovers HK$260 million cocaine haul in chicken feet shipment In a subsequent raid on a unit in a nearby factory building, officers found another 65 grams of suspected meth and 270 grams of cannabis buds along with some instruments for narcotics consumption. Officers found a 32-year-old woman on the premises during the raid. Police said the seized narcotics had an estimated street value of HK$135,000. The pair were detained on suspicion of drug trafficking and possessing instruments fit for smoking dangerous drugs. Cocaine worth HK$52 million seized in flat at Hong Kong private housing estate In Hong Kong, the maximum punishment for trafficking in a dangerous drug is life imprisonment and a HK$5 million fine. As of Thursday morning, the two suspects were being held for questioning. Provisional figures show seizures of five major illegal drugs in the city – cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine, heroin, and ketamine – rose by 55 per cent to 7,905kg last year from 5,075kg in 2021. Cocaine seizures rose by 110 per cent to 2,271kg in 2022 from 1,079kg the year before. Hong Kong customs calls for global operation to fight post-Covid drug trafficking In Hong Kong, the street value of cocaine dropped to about HK$860 per gram in January this year, from HK$1,300 in early 2022. A source familiar with the trend said the supply of cocaine had increased last year because of a good harvest in South America, causing the price drop.