A District Court has sentenced a construction worker to prison for inciting peers to make guns and possessing materials for making gunpowder. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong construction worker jailed for 26 months for inciting peers to make guns and possessing materials for making gunpowder
- Cheung Hon-wai, 33, told the force he found making guns and ammunition ‘fun and thrilling’ but he stopped because he was ‘lazy’ and feared injuring himself
- Judge says the crime happened during a turbulent time in society and could have galvanised protesters into attacking police
