Two elderly visitors from mainland China have been arrested in Hong Kong after they were suspected of playing the erhu, a Chinese string instrument, and collecting money from passers-by. The man, 66, and woman, 73, were charged with begging in a public place and would be brought before Eastern Court in Sai Wan Ho on Thursday afternoon, according to a source familiar with the case. Officers were called at about 10pm on Tuesday after receiving a complaint accusing the couple of busking and using a bucket to collect money from passers-by in Yee Wo Street in Causeway Bay. Will evicted Mong Kok buskers head to the new cultural district? As police arrived at the scene, the pair tried to escape but were stopped by officers, according to the force. Officers seized an erhu, a walking stick, a plastic bucket and HK$3,500 (US$446). The woman appeared to have injured her left foot which was wrapped in bandages. Police detained the couple on suspicion of begging alms in a public place – an offence punishable by up to a month in jail and a HK$2,000 fine for a first or second offence. The arrests were made two days after the couple arrived from the mainland on Sunday. In Hong Kong, any person who wanders abroad or places himself or herself in any public place, street or waterway to beg or gather alms commits an offence and is liable on conviction under the Summary Offences Ordinance.