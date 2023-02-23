Hong Kong police have arrested a couple from mainland China for allegedly stealing HK$3,000 (US$382) from an elderly man after he was lured to a subdivided flat in Sham Shui Po with the promise of sex. Officers are investigating whether the pair are linked to nine other similar cases this month. A source familiar with the case said the force was also looking into whether more suspects from the mainland had been involved in the incidents due to the resumption of regular cross-border travel following the three-year closure of major checkpoints during the Covid-19 pandemic. Three of the cases took place in Sham Shui Po while the others were in other New Territories districts such as Yuen Long. The source said the victims, mostly elderly men, were lured to a guest house or subdivided flat with the promise of sex. Hong Kong man, 61, lured with sex before being assaulted and robbed of Rolex “Their personal belongings such as watches and gold ornaments, as well as cash, were stolen when they took a bath or went to the toilet,” he said. The women were usually used to approach victims on the street before luring them to designated premises with the promise of sex while their male partners worked as lookouts, the source said. Police were still investigating whether the same syndicate was behind the crimes and whether other suspects had also come from the mainland since the full reopening of the border on February 6, he said. In one of the nine cases, a 61-year-old man was led to a subdivided flat in Yuen Long, then assaulted and robbed of a HK$47,000 Rolex watch on Tuesday. Hong Kong police rescue Thai women locked in flat for refusing to be sex workers Police stepped up patrols in Sham Shui Po after three similar cases in the district. At about 4pm on Wednesday, a mainland couple were placed under police surveillance after they were found acting suspicious in Kweilin Street. The woman, 30, was found touting sex services on the street before taking an elderly man to a nearby subdivided flat. As the victim went to the toilet, her husband, 40, entered the flat and stole about HK$3,000 from the victim’s belongings. He was stopped by police when he left the flat. Officers seized a total of HK$11,000 from the suspect. The couple were detained for theft, while the woman was also arrested on suspicion of soliciting for immoral purposes. Inspector Raymund Wei Wing-kit of the Sham Shui Po criminal investigation unit said the two suspects were a married couple from the mainland who arrived in the city on Sunday. When asked whether the border reopening had led to the surge of this type of crime, he said there was no evidence to suggest this, but police would monitor the situation. They were still being held for questioning as of Thursday afternoon. At least three reports of theft were made in which women had used the lure of sex to trap their targets across two months in 2019, before the borders were closed during the pandemic the following year. Sixth Hong Kong suspect arrested over job scams luring victims to Southeast Asia In one case in Tseung Kwan O on May 24, 2019, a 65-year-old man was robbed of a gold necklace worth HK$17,000 after two women led him to the staircase of the PopCorn shopping centre. He had his underpants and trousers lowered before his gold necklace was snatched from him. On April 24, 2019, a woman lured a 69-year-old man to a guest house in Mong Kok with the promise of sex. She stole his watch worth HK$80,000 and HK$900 in cash while he used the bathroom. Later that month a 62-year-old man was ensnared by a similar scheme at a guest house in Tsuen Wan where his gold necklace worth HK$20,000 and HK$600 in cash were stolen.