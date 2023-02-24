A martial arts instructor has been sentenced for inciting subversion and possessing unlicensed weapons. Photo: Sun Yeung
Hong Kong martial arts instructor behind ‘ghost-killer squad’ sentenced to 5 years in jail for inciting subversion

  • Denis Wong, 60, pleaded guilty to inciting subversion by urging others to join paramilitary training sessions and to possession of unlicensed weapons
  • Student of Wong was sentenced to 16 months behind bars for keeping crossbows at home

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:42pm, 24 Feb, 2023

