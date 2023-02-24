Pik Uk Prison in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee
‘Threat’ of prison visitors instilling anti-government sentiment will be investigated, Hong Kong security chief says
- Secretary for Security Chris Tang says some visitors may be fostering hatred against authorities, notes guests meeting multiple prisoners they do not know personally
- One individual had paid 395 visits to more than 59 prisoners while another met 47 inmates on 211 visits, he says
Pik Uk Prison in Clear Water Bay. Photo: Dickson Lee