An ex-police sergeant is to be sentenced next month after he was convicted of taking a HK$500,000 bribe from a businessman. Photo: Warton Li
An ex-police sergeant is to be sentenced next month after he was convicted of taking a HK$500,000 bribe from a businessman. Photo: Warton Li
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Crooked ex-police officer convicted of taking HK$500,000 bribe to help businessman over debt involving triad society

  • Court hears ex-police sergeant Li Hung-fat abused his position to gather information to help indebted businessman
  • Li, who denied the charge, insisted cash was a loan from his brother

Edith Lin

Updated: 11:03pm, 25 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
An ex-police sergeant is to be sentenced next month after he was convicted of taking a HK$500,000 bribe from a businessman. Photo: Warton Li
An ex-police sergeant is to be sentenced next month after he was convicted of taking a HK$500,000 bribe from a businessman. Photo: Warton Li
READ FULL ARTICLE