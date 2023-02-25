An ex-police sergeant is to be sentenced next month after he was convicted of taking a HK$500,000 bribe from a businessman. Photo: Warton Li
Crooked ex-police officer convicted of taking HK$500,000 bribe to help businessman over debt involving triad society
- Court hears ex-police sergeant Li Hung-fat abused his position to gather information to help indebted businessman
- Li, who denied the charge, insisted cash was a loan from his brother
