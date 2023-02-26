Five major admission schemes will require applicants to declare if they have a criminal record. Photo: Edmond So
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

More Hong Kong talent visa schemes require applicants to declare criminal records after Chinese biophysicist saga

  • From Monday, those hoping to relocate to city via five schemes must indicate if they have a criminal record
  • New rules imposed in line with Top Talent Pass Scheme, which Chinese biophysicist He Jiankui had applied to before his visa was revoked

Natalie Wong
Updated: 1:29pm, 26 Feb, 2023

