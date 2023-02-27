Four former family members of a Hong Kong socialite, whose partial remains were found in a village house, were remanded in custody without bail after appearing before court on Monday on charges of murder and perverting the course of justice. Abby Choi Tin-fung’s former husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, his parents and elder brother were escorted to Kowloon City Court days after they were linked to the gruesome killing of the 28-year-old model. Kwong, 28, his father Kwong Kau, 65, and brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, 31, were charged with murdering Choi on February 21. The 63-year-old mother, Jenny Li Sui-heung faces a charge of perverting the course of justice. Police have continued to search for the rest of Choi’s remains after a skull and several ribs believed to belong to the victim were found in a large soup pot seized from a three-storey house in Tai Po’s Lung Mei Tsuen on Friday. The deceased’s torso and hands were among the missing body parts that had yet to be recovered. A fifth suspect was earlier arrested in connection with the case. The force had said it believed the 47-year-old woman surnamed Ng, who has yet to be charged, rented a flat in Tsim Sha Tsui to hide Choi’s former husband before he was arrested on Sunday.