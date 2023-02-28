Choi’s current husband (centre front) pays his respects outside the Tai Po crime scene. Photo: Elson Li
Family, friends of slain Hong Kong model Abby Choi gather outside crime scene to pay respects
- Mourner says group wanted to accompany Choi’s family and show their support following visit to mortuary to confirm identity of recovered remains
- Dozens of police search landfill site on same day in hopes of recovering still-missing body parts, following lead from security camera footage
