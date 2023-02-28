The Wan Chai Courts Building. Photo: Jelly Tse
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Former husband of slain Hong Kong model Abby Choi appears in court for 7 cases of alleged theft over last decade

  • Alex Kwong charged with seven counts of theft, involving alleged stealing of 39 necklaces, 32 bracelets, 13 gold bars, 102 grains, six pendants, 10 taels of gold
  • Incidents span last eight to 10 years and occurred at locations such as Mong Kok, Yau Ma Tei, as well as Harbour Plaza Metropolis hotel in Hung Hom

Lilian Cheng
Updated: 2:39pm, 28 Feb, 2023

