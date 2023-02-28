Ivan Chan was first convicted of murder in 2015 over the mysterious disappearance of nightclub hostess Chun Ka-yee. Photo: Handout
Ex-finance boss previously convicted of murdering lover to walk free next month after acquittal from Hong Kong court
- High Court jury unanimously acquits Ivan Chan of murder, but finds him guilty of manslaughter
- Chan not required to return to prison after having spent nearly nine years behind bars
