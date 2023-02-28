Ivan Chan was first convicted of murder in 2015 over the mysterious disappearance of nightclub hostess Chun Ka-yee. Photo: Handout
Ivan Chan was first convicted of murder in 2015 over the mysterious disappearance of nightclub hostess Chun Ka-yee. Photo: Handout
Crime in Hong Kong
Hong Kong /  Law and Crime

Ex-finance boss previously convicted of murdering lover to walk free next month after acquittal from Hong Kong court

  • High Court jury unanimously acquits Ivan Chan of murder, but finds him guilty of manslaughter
  • Chan not required to return to prison after having spent nearly nine years behind bars

Brian Wong

Updated: 5:28pm, 28 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ivan Chan was first convicted of murder in 2015 over the mysterious disappearance of nightclub hostess Chun Ka-yee. Photo: Handout
Ivan Chan was first convicted of murder in 2015 over the mysterious disappearance of nightclub hostess Chun Ka-yee. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE