Hong Kong police have arrested a man on suspicion of fraud for consulting doctors to obtain free Covid-19 medication to sell. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man arrested on suspicion of fraud for pretending to be patient to get free Covid medication to sell

  • Suspect, 63, attended nine consultations in two days, seven of which were conducted online, according to police
  • Electronic Health Record Sharing System allows suspicious prescription records to be identified earlier, says government

Danny Mok
Danny Mok

Updated: 10:51pm, 28 Feb, 2023

