Hong Kong police have arrested a man on suspicion of fraud for consulting doctors to obtain free Covid-19 medication to sell. Photo: Warton Li
Hong Kong man arrested on suspicion of fraud for pretending to be patient to get free Covid medication to sell
- Suspect, 63, attended nine consultations in two days, seven of which were conducted online, according to police
- Electronic Health Record Sharing System allows suspicious prescription records to be identified earlier, says government
Hong Kong police have arrested a man on suspicion of fraud for consulting doctors to obtain free Covid-19 medication to sell. Photo: Warton Li