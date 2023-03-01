Police have arrested a woman on suspicion of animal cruelty after a cat with blood stains was found dead in a Hong Kong public housing flat on Wednesday. Officers were called to the seventh floor of Kin Tin House at Pak Tin Estate in Shek Kip Mei after receiving a report from a tenant soon after 9.45am. “The resident saw a woman carrying an unknown sharp object and a cat carcass and then reported the case,” a police spokesman said. Hong Kong police report animal cruelty case after 3 cats rescued, 1 found dead Officers found the 59-year-old woman involved in a seventh-floor flat. She initially refused to open the door and officers could only enter the flat to investigate after she later granted them entry. “In the flat, police found a dead cat and a knife in a bucket of water outside the bathroom,” a source familiar with the case said, adding no obvious injuries were found on the animal. Hong Kong’s High Court overturns guilty verdict in animal cruelty case The woman lived alone and claimed to have suffered from mental illness for about 20 years, the source said. He said the woman was detained on suspicion of animal cruelty – an offence punishable by up to three years in jail and a HK$200,000 fine. Detectives from the Sham Shui Po criminal investigation unit are following up on the case.