A repeat offender has been sentenced to nine years in prison for molesting, robbing and filming a young girl while she was alone at home in Hong Kong. Ken Wong Ka-yip, 49, pleaded guilty at the High Court on Wednesday to four charges, including burglary and indecent assault over what the judge called a “truly shocking” crime involving a victim who was 12 years old at the time. The incident took place in a Kowloon East public housing flat two years ago. His accomplice, Winnie Wong Wun-sing, 40, was jailed for 2½ years after admitting to burglary and possessing 0.82g of heroin at the time of her arrest. The two defendants are unrelated. Deputy Judge Brian Keith said the man’s sexual acts must have been “particularly disgusting” to the victim, with a psychologist noting the way she interacted with people around her had changed since the incident. Man admits sneaking into campus dorm to molest sleeping women, faces prison He said Ken Wong’s filming of the girl was even more serious, as evidence retrieved from his mobile phone indicated he had intended to share the obscene footage to people who would pay for it. “There is no dispute you have an unhealthy interest in young girls,” Keith told the defendant, who is married. “The ordeal to which you subjected the girl was truly shocking. She was only a 12-year-old at the time and you were 47. The age difference between you and her is considerable which in itself is an aggravating factor. “All things happened in her home, the place where she should feel safe. That, too, is going to have an everlasting impact on her.” Hong Kong police arrest Japanese actress providing sex services, track syndicate The court heard the two defendants were both jobless and recipients of the government’s Comprehensive Social Security Assistance scheme when they targeted the girl in Sau Mau Ping on the evening of April 1, 2021. Ken Wong is no stranger to the law, having been convicted on 16 previous occasions over 17 charges, including theft and indecent assault. Winnie Wong had also appeared in court six times over 13 offences, some of which were related to drugs. The pair first lured the girl into opening the door by saying they were distributing surgical masks, but then threatened to contact authorities about a dog they accused her family of having kept without permission. After being let in, Winnie Wong searched for valuables while Ken Wong dragged the girl to a bunk bed, where he sexually assaulted her. The woman urged him to stay away from the girl but did not stop his assaults. ‘Expand background checks to protect Hong Kong children from sexual offenders’ After his accomplice left, the jobless man forced the girl to commit a lewd act on him that lasted nearly 10 minutes. The pair made away with the girl’s mobile phone and cash worth HK$1,000 (US$127) and 130 yuan (US$19). Police arrested the female accomplice on April 4, 2021, and found four packets of heroin concealed in her underwear. She revealed 49-year-old Wong’s involvement in the crime, leading to his arrest two days later. “I only wanted to burgle with [Winnie Wong], but after seeing the girl was so beautiful, I could not control myself and touched her,” the man told investigators after he was arrested at his residence. Police subsequently discovered in his phone three video clips capturing his assaults on the girl. He was also found to have drafted a note saying he had footage of “a neighbour’s little beauty” for sale. Hong Kong judge reopens police investigation into complaints of forced labour Passing sentence, Judge Keith noted the man might have targeted this particular victim, as his accomplice told police that he had repeatedly asked for her help to break into the girl’s flat to “get back something”. But Keith pointed out the female defendant’s admission could not be used as evidence against the jobless man, and that the court could only assume he was an opportunist who decided to take advantage of the teenager on the spot. He sentenced Ken Wong to between one and six years in prison for burglary, indecent assault, indecent conduct towards a child under 16 and making child pornography, for a total of nine years. Winnie Wong was jailed for two years for burglary and six months for drug possession. She is expected to complete her sentence soon, having been detained since her arrest. People charged for indecent assault and indecent conduct towards a minor are liable to 10 years’ jail, while burglary carries a maximum sentence of 14 years behind bars. Producing child pornography carries a maximum sentence of eight years’ jail.