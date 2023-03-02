A 41-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the horrific murder of model Abby Choi Tin-fung, which brought the number of people alleged to have been involved to six. The man was detained on Thursday on suspicion of aiding and abetting an offender, a source familiar with the case said. The news came as more than 120 police officers wearing protective gear continued the third day of a search for the missing remains of Choi, who was 28, at a New Territories landfill site. But the source said nothing was found and some of Choi’s body, such as her torso and hands, have not been recovered. Detectives will on Thursday evening return to the first floor flat of a three-storey house in Tai Po’s Lung Mei Tsuen, where remains believed to be Choi’s were discovered last Friday, to carry out a final inspection. A skull and several ribs believed to be the victim’s were discovered in one of two large soup pots seized from the property. Two female legs were also found inside a refrigerator in the flat. Officers also seized a meat grinder, electric saw and knives from the scene. Hong Kong police used GPS data, security footage in search for slain model Abby Choi The case has attracted worldwide media attention after details of Choi’s murder were revealed last Friday. Her ex-husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi, his older brother and his father appeared in court on Monday charged with murder. Kwong’s mother was charged with perverting the course of justice. The four were remanded in custody. A fifth suspect, a 47-year-old woman, identified only by the surname Ng, was arrested on Sunday. It is alleged she aided and abetted a murder suspect. ‘Hong Kong police to search landfill on Tuesday for Abby Choi’s missing body parts’ The woman is alleged to have helped Kwong evade police. Police said it is believed Ng rented a luxury flat in West Kowloon’s Arch Sky Tower development so Kwong could hide out and avoid arrest. Ng was released on bail on Tuesday, pending further investigations, but was ordered to report to police later this month. The woman, a masseuse, is alleged to be the lover of Kwong’s father and is also accused of helping him rent the ground floor flat of the village house where the remains were found. The pair were said to have been in a relationship for about six months.