Two people were taken to hospital on Thursday night after a blaze broke out at an under-construction skyscraper in one of Hong Kong’s major shopping districts. Scaffolding around the building was engulfed in flames and burning embers from the building, in Middle Road, Tsim Sha Tsui, ignited objects on the ground. The injured people, said to be motorists, were taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Yau Ma Tei for treatment. The conditions of the injured were not immediately available. Flames were seen on the bamboo scaffolding around several floors of the building at around 12.35am as firefighters battled to contain the blaze. The flames on some floors became fiercer and explosions could also be heard. Firefighters used two jets and deployed two teams with breathing equipment to fight the blaze. Burning material and sparks were earlier seen drifting around the area and at one point threatened to spread to the five-star Sheraton Hotel and Hermes House, a nearby office block. There are also residential buildings and shopping malls located a stone throw away. The Chung King Mansion on Nathan Road, the Fast East Mansion and a shopping complex called 26 Nathan Road also caught fire, but the blazes were quickly extinguished. The site is a redevelopment of the former Mariners’ Club, and completion was at first scheduled for last year. The club, for city and visiting sailors, opened in 1967, and was demolished in 2018. Property developer the Empire Group is building the 42-storey, 500 room Kimpton Hotel. The 340,000 square feet building will also house the historic club. The group, chaired by Walter Kwok Ping-sheung, the former chairman and chief executive of Sun Hung Kai Properties, will run the club for 50 years after the building opens for business. The authorities received multiple calls about the fire at the site at about 11.10pm. Hong Kong nurse dies from fire in tenement block The fire was graded a No 3 alarm on the Hong Kong Fire Services Department’s one-to-five scale of seriousness at 11.37pm. The Fire Services Department advised nearby residents affected by the smoke and an unusual smell to shut doors and windows and remain calm. Hong Kong has been hit with a string of major fires in urban areas in the past few months. A fire broke out at an industrial building at San Po Kong in January and it took firefighters almost 10 hours to bring the blaze under control. And about 100 people were evacuated after a blaze broke out at a building in Dundas Street in Mong Kok last December.