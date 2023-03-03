Three people were arrested after a HK$45 million (US$5.7 million) drugs haul was seized from a hotel room and a village house by Hong Kong police, the force said on Friday. Inspector Chu Siu-lun of the narcotics bureau said the drug trafficking syndicate behind the scheme used luxury cars worth more than HK$1 million each to move the illegal stashes in a bid to cut the chances of being pulled over by police. It is alleged a 46-year-old man, his girlfriend, 31, and another woman, 22, were recruited by the syndicate to manage the two storage centres and deliver the drugs. They were snared on suspicion of drug trafficking after narcotics bureau officers raided the two locations on Thursday. Officers intercepted the man after he left his hotel room in Kwai Chung and seized what is alleged to be 3kg of ketamine from a bag he was carrying. Police found his girlfriend in the hotel room and the two were arrested. Officers also discovered three slabs of heroin that weighed a total of 1kg in a Porsche sports car the man had left in the hotel car park. Police raided a village house in Fanling on the same day and officers found 52kg of what is suspected to be cocaine. The 22-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. Suspect arrested, HK$23 million worth of drugs seized in raids on Hong Kong flats Chu said his team had struck a major blow against the syndicate and stopped a large amount of drugs from hitting the streets. Police said the haul had an estimated street value of HK$45 million. The three suspects were in custody for questioning on Friday afternoon. Drug trafficking is punishable by up to life in jail and a HK$5 million fine. Cocaine worth HK$13 million seized, man arrested in Hong Kong police operation Provisional figures show seizures of five major illegal drugs in the city – cocaine, cannabis, methamphetamine, heroin, and ketamine – rocketed by 55 per cent to 7,905kg last year from 5,075kg in 2021. Cocaine seizures rose by 110 per cent to 2,271kg in 2022 from 1,079kg the year before. The street value of cocaine dropped to about HK$860 a gram in January from HK$1,300 in early 2022. A source familiar with the illegal trade explained the global cocaine supply increased last year because of a good harvest of coca leaves in South America, which caused a price drop.