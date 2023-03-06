A 41-year-old man arrested in connection with the gruesome murder of Hong Kong model Abby Choi Tin-fung was on Monday granted bail at HK$50,000 by a court after prosecutors accused him of trying to help one of the alleged killers flee the city by sea. Lam Shun, the sixth suspect in the high-profile case, appeared before Kowloon City Court on a charge of assisting an offender with intent to impede his apprehension or prosecution. He was not required to make a plea as the prosecution sought an adjournment for further investigations. He was said to have organised the attempted escape of Alex Kwong Kong-chi after the latter allegedly conspired with two family members to kill his 28-year-old ex-wife Choi, who was found dismembered in a village house after going missing, on February 21. Kwong, 28, his father Kwong Kau, 65, and brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, 31, were earlier charged with murder and remanded in custody. His 63-year-old mother, Jenny Li Sui-heung, was also detained on a charge of perverting the course of justice for allegedly destroying evidence against her during a police investigation on February 23. Hong Kong police used GPS data, security footage in search for slain model Abby Choi Police also arrested a 47-year-old woman, identified only by the surname Ng, for allegedly renting an upscale flat in West Kowloon’s Arch Sky Tower development as a temporary shelter for Alex Kwong to evade law enforcement. She was released on bail without charge, but must report to the force later this month.