Human remains discovered at a Tai Po village house have been positively identified as belonging to slain Hong Kong model Abby Choi Tin-fung, the Post has learned. DNA testing confirmed a skull discovered in a large soup pot and two legs found in a refrigerator at the ground-floor flat of the Lung Mei Tsuen three-storey house were the remains of the 28-year-old, a source familiar with the case said on Monday. According to police, some of Choi’s body parts, such as her torso and hands, had yet to be recovered. The source also said crime-squad officers were still checking for possible sites where the last of her remains could have been disposed of. Sixth suspect in Abby Choi Hong Kong murder case granted HK$50,000 bail The model’s ex-husband, Alex Kwong Kong-chi, alongside his 65-year-old father Kwong Kau, 63-year-old mother Jenny Li Sui-heung and brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, 31, were earlier charged in connection with Choi’s murder and remanded in custody without bail. Two other suspects had also been arrested in relation to the case. One of them, a 41-year-old man, was charged on Monday with assisting an offender but was granted bail after appearing in court. Police last week mounted a three-day search for the socialite’s missing remains at a landfill site in Ta Kwu Ling after a review of security footage suggested someone had disposed of evidence at a refuse collection point, including body parts, clothing, phones and murder weapons. But the force uncovered no further evidence after completing a search of the targeted area, which was roughly the size of a football pitch and about five metres (16 feet) deep. A day after discovering some of Choi’s remains at the Tai Po village house on February 24, the force also searched Junk Bay Chinese Permanent Cemetery, with members of its abseiling team, its elite Special Duties Unit known as the “Flying Tigers” and police dogs joining the effort. Hong Kong police used GPS data, security footage in search for slain model Abby Choi Police began investigating the socialite’s disappearance after she was reported missing on the night of February 21. The mother of four was last seen at a luxury housing estate in the city’s exclusive Kadoorie Hill in Ho Man Tin on the same day. Her ex-husband, his parents and elder brother also lived in the same neighbourhood. A review of CCTV footage showed she was picked up at the estate in a seven-seater car driven by her ex-brother-in-law, who worked as her chauffeur. Readers disturbed by the details of this case are advised to call the Shall We Talk hotline operated by the Hong Kong Red Cross at 5164 5040 between 10am and 6pm. Reservations can also be made for counselling support using the same number on WhatsApp, the channel @hkrcshallwetalk on Telegram, or via this link .