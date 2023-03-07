A Hong Kong woman has been arrested in mainland China in connection with the brutal murder of model Abby Choi Tin-fung , becoming the seventh person detained in a case that has shocked the world, the Post has learned. The suspect was handed over to Hong Kong police at a border control point on Tuesday, a source familiar with the case said. He said the woman was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in relation to the 28-year-old socialite’s killing. She was the third person arrested for assisting an offender in the case, which first came to light on February 24. Body parts found at village house belong to slain Hong Kong model Abby Choi: source One of the trio, a 41-year-old man, was charged on Monday with assisting an offender but was granted bail after appearing in court. The other was a 47-year-old woman who was accused of helping Choi’s ex-husband Alex Kwong Kong-chi evade police. She has been released on bail pending further investigation. The grisly case was uncovered when officers found body parts belonging to Choi, who had been reported missing, in the ground-floor flat of a three-storey house in Tai Po’s Lung Mei Tsuen. Timeline of Hong Kong model Abby Choi’s murder Police found two pots containing a skull and several ribs, alongside meat cleavers, a hammer, face shields, black raincoats and a purple handbag that belonged to Choi at the Tai Po flat. Two female legs were also found in a refrigerator. DNA tests later confirmed the skull and legs were Choi’s, the Post learned. Her torso and hands are still missing. The model’s ex-husband, 28, alongside his 65-year-old father Kwong Kau, 63-year-old mother Jenny Li Sui-heung and brother Anthony Kwong Kong-kit, 31, were earlier charged in connection with Choi’s murder and remanded in custody without bail. The four will return to Kowloon City Court on May 8. Police last week mounted a three-day search for the socialite’s missing remains at a landfill site in Ta Kwu Ling after a check of security footage suggested someone had disposed of some bags at a refuse collection point. Hong Kong police used GPS data, security footage in search for slain model Abby Choi The force said they suspected the bags could contain Choi’s missing body parts, her clothing and mobile phones, as well as murder weapons. But the force uncovered no further evidence after completing a search of the targeted area. A day after discovering some of Choi’s remains at the village house on February 24, the force also searched Junk Bay Chinese Permanent Cemetery, with members of its abseiling team, its elite Special Duties Unit known as the “Flying Tigers” and police dogs joining the effort. Police began investigating the socialite’s disappearance after she was reported missing on the night of February 21. The mother of four was last seen at a luxury housing estate in the city’s exclusive Kadoorie Hill neighbourhood in Ho Man Tin on the same day. Her ex-husband, his parents and elder brother also lived in the area. A review of CCTV footage showed she was picked up at the estate in a seven-seater car driven by her former brother-in-law, who worked as her chauffeur. Readers disturbed by the details of this case are advised to call the Shall We Talk hotline operated by the Hong Kong Red Cross at 5164 5040 between 10am and 6pm. Reservations can also be made for counselling support using the same number on WhatsApp, the channel @hkrcshallwetalk on Telegram, or via this link .