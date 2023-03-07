An 85-year-old Hong Kong taxi driver whose vehicle ploughed through a busy pedestrian crossing, critically injuring two people, was granted bail by a court on Tuesday but had his licence confiscated. Ngai Choi-nung appeared before Eastern Magistrates’ Court on a charge of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm. Bail was set at HK$5,000. As part of his bail conditions, he was told to hand in his driving licence, report weekly to Wong Tai Sin Police Station and ordered not to leave the city. Police charge Hong Kong taxi driver, 84, over crash that left 2 critically injured Throughout his court appearance, Ngai stood and responded to questions posed by the magistrate although he required the use of a hearing aid. The magistrate adjourned the case to May 16 after prosecutors had asked for more time for investigations. Ngai left the court accompanied by a woman, with the pair covering their faces as they hastily exited the building flanked by media. The taxi driven by Ngai on Sunday barrelled through a busy crossing point at the junction between Fortress Hill Road and King’s Road in North Point. The vehicle came to a stop after crashing into traffic lights and railings. Three pedestrians were injured in the accident, with two woman, aged 48 and 59, still in critical condition as of Tuesday, according to the Hospital Authority.