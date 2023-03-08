A police investigation is under way after a four-second clip surfaced online showing a naked woman reaching for a bookshelf in a Hong Kong library. The four-second video that first appeared in media reports on Tuesday shows a woman taking off a garment as the camera pans towards her. The clip ends when she reaches for the bookshelf. The purple seating and layout of bookshelves suggest the clip was shot at the central library in Causeway Bay, but the origin of the video and the identity of the woman was unknown. A Leisure and Cultural Services Department spokesman on Wednesday said it had filed a police report, although the library did not have a record of the incident. Woman arrested after video of couple having sex on balcony posted online A police spokesman said after a preliminary investigation, officers suspected that a woman had exposed herself indecently at the library. The case, currently listed as a request for police investigation, has been taken over by the Wan Chai district. No one has been arrested as of Wednesday. According to the city’s Crimes Ordinance, any person who indecently exposes any body part in any public place or in view of the public without lawful authority or excuse may be sentenced to a fine of HK$2,000 (US$254) and six months in jail. Police launch probe after video of two men having sex on train goes viral There is also the common law offence of outraging public decency which is punishable by up to seven years in jail. A 36-year-old woman who allegedly had sex on the balcony of a private flat was detained for this last June. The city’s train operator MTR Corporation also reported to the police in January 2021 after two undated clips emerged showing two unidentified naked men engaging in sexual acts inside a train carriage. There were no reports of arrests being made in the case.