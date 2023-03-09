Three men fled on a motorcycle after one of them assaulted a skateboarder at Hong Kong’s Lan Kwai Fong entertainment hub in the early hours of Thursday, sparking a citywide police search for the attackers. The victim – a 24-year-old man – was hit with a skateboard in the incident at the junction of D’Aguilar and Wellington streets in Central at about 3.30am. According to the force, the man and his two friends were leaving the area after skateboarding nearby. Police said the attack occurred when a motorcycle carrying three non-Chinese men drove up. Hong Kong crime levels up, fuelled by 45 per cent jump in deception cases “One of the riders snatched a rucksack from the victim and beat him with his skateboard,” a police spokesman said. The trio fled on the same motorcycle after the attack. Officers searched the area, but no arrests were made. The spokesman said the rucksack was found at the scene, and nothing was stolen. The victim had head injuries and complained of chest pain. He was taken to Queen Mary Hospital for treatment. His two friends were unhurt. Mainland Chinese duo arrested in Hong Kong over HK$3,000 theft in ‘sex trap’ A source familiar with the case said the victim had a dispute with others earlier while skateboarding. The argument might have sparked the attack. Police are treating the case as assault. Separately, two thieves stole a HK$100,000 (US$12,738) Rolex watch from a 36-year-old man at the junction of Queen’s Road Central and Pedder Street on Hong Kong Island at about 5.30am on Saturday. The victim, who drank heavily during a night out, was approached by two non-Chinese men who chatted with him before stealing his watch. On Wednesday night, a businessman was dragged out of his Mercedes-Benz and assaulted after his car was intercepted by a group of men on Sam Shing Street in Tuen Mun at about 9.30pm. Hong Kong man, 61, lured with sex before being assaulted and robbed of Rolex The source said one of them was the victim’s business partner, and the investigation suggested they had a dispute over money. He said three of the gang dragged the victim out of the car and then punched him, ordering him to pay back the money. “The victim handed over his Rolex to his business partner, and then one of the attackers got into his car and drove it away,” the source said. The gang, including the business partner, left before the victim called police. Hong Kong police superintendent charged with assault, dangerous driving Police said there was a handbag containing HK$38,000 in the stolen car. The victim, 36, suffered injuries to the chest, head and left leg. He was sent to Tuen Mun Hospital for treatment. Last year, police handled 77 reports of robberies, down 37 per cent from 123 incidents logged in 2021. When announcing last year’s overall crime situation in the city last month, police said the number of robbery cases was the lowest since records began in 1969.