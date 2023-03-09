Hong Kong national security officers have arrested the wife of ex-politician Lee Cheuk-yan outside the prison where he was being detained. Former union leader Elizabeth Tang Yin-ngor was taken away by officers in a seven-seater car outside Stanley Prison at around midday. A source familiar with the case said the arrest was prompted by suspicions that Tang had colluded with foreign forces. The insider said she was picked up after visiting her husband in the prison. Hong Kong slams UN body over accusations national security law weakened judiciary Tang had only returned to the city recently after leaving for the United Kingdom in 2021, the source added. A member of Hong Kong’s opposition camp, Lee was jailed for 20 months over his involvement in three unauthorised rallies during the 2019 anti-government protests . The prison sentence also covers a fourth instance related to a banned June 4 candlelight vigil in 2020 to mark the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. More to follow...