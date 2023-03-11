Three core members of a now-disbanded alliance behind Hong Kong’s Tiananmen Square vigil have each received four and a half months in jail for refusing to assist police in an investigation into the group’s alleged breaches of the national security law. The trio from the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China returned to West Kowloon Court on Saturday to be sentenced by a magistrate approved by the city’s leader to hear the case. The group’s former vice-chairwoman Chow Hang-tung, and ex-standing committee members Tsui Hon-kwong and Tang Ngok-kwan, were convicted earlier this month under the Beijing-imposed legislation’s implementation rules. Simon Leung Kam-wai and Chan To-wai, also former standing committee members, earlier pleaded guilty and served a three-month sentence. Immediately after Saturday’s ruling, Tsui and Tang were released on bail pending an appeal in the High Court. The implementation rules require a suspected foreign agent or one with links to Taiwan to surrender information about its operation at police’s request. The defence expressed at one point during the proceedings that the requirement ran contrary to the common law protection against self-incrimination, but later said it acknowledged the protocol was not amenable to judicial challenge under the new legal regime. Hong Kong court convicts 3 Tiananmen vigil group members over failing to aid police The trio maintained in last year’s trial that the alliance was not a foreign agent and thus had no obligation to cooperate, but the court found “reasonable grounds” to believe otherwise, saying the group had “close” interactions with local and overseas organisations that shared “common objectives”. A redacted police report submitted to the court highlighted the alliance’s alleged connections with six unspecified groups and Mark Simon, the personal assistant of jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai Chee-ying , as evidence of the former being a foreign agent. Chow said the alliance had no ties with the groups concerned. The report also claimed that the request for information was necessary to prevent and investigate “possible” national security violations by the alliance, including secession, subversion, collusion with foreign forces and related incitement and conspiracy offences. The alliance’s goal to “end one-party dictatorship”, one of its five operational objectives, might amount to a subversion offence, according to the report. The group had held a candlelight vigil in Causeway Bay’s Victoria Park since 1990 to mark the military crackdown on the democratic movement in Beijing a year earlier. The annual event had been the only large-scale commemoration on Chinese soil to remember the 1989 crackdown. Police prohibited the vigil for the first time in 2020 on public health grounds related to the Covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 event was banned for similar reasons, before the alliance’s dissolution in September that year. Organiser of Tiananmen Square vigil in Hong Kong denies subversion charge The redacted police report claimed that the vigil and other activities held relating to the “Tiananmen incident” were intended to provoke public hatred towards authorities in an effort to revive the 1989 movement and overthrow the Chinese Communist government. Chow, along with the alliance, its former chairman Lee Cheuk-yan and vice-chairman Albert Ho Chun-yan, are awaiting a separate High Court trial for allegedly inciting subversion of state power under the national security law. They face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.