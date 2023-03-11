The wife of former Hong Kong opposition lawmaker Lee Cheuk-yan was granted bail at HK$200,000 (US$25,480) on Saturday after she was arrested and held in custody for two days over suspected collusion with foreign elements under the national security law, the Post has learned. Former union leader Elizabeth Tang Yin-ngor, 65, was arrested outside Stanley Prison at around midday on Thursday, after visiting her detained husband. Following her arrest, Tang was driven to Stanley Police Station and then escorted to a Lai Chi Kok flat for a search of the premises. A police insider on Saturday said Tang had been granted bail at HK$200,000, and must surrender her passport and other travel documents. She was detained for two days at police headquarters in Wan Chai. Upon release, Tang told reporters that she did not understand why she was accused of violating the law and endangering national security. She said her work had always been related to labour rights and trade unions. “I didn’t expect to be arrested when I returned to Hong Kong – I felt baffled,” she said. Without disclosing the person’s name, the force’s National Security Department on Saturday said it had granted bail to a 65-year-old after arresting her for suspected collusion with a foreign country or external elements to endanger national security, contravening Article 29 of the national security law. She must report to police on March 17. Unionist wife of jailed Hong Kong opposition politician arrested after prison visit Tang had only returned to the city recently after leaving for Britain in 2021, according to another source. The source said Tang was the director of an information research centre and was suspected of receiving more than HK$100 million in donations from groups in the United States, Germany and Norway since 1994 to support labour movements in Asia. The research centre announced in 2021 that it was dissolving, around the same time as the Confederation of Trade Unions (CTU), an umbrella group her husband headed as general secretary. It was understood the entity was the Asia Monitor Resource Centre, where Tang was a director and company secretary, according to the Companies Registry. Tang left for Britain in September of that year in an apparent move to evade law enforcers’ investigations, the source said. Under Article 29 of the national security law, a person could be regarded as colluding with “a foreign country or external elements” if they were found to have conspired with a foreign institution or individual, or had received funding from them for various reasons. Those reasons include to wage a war against the country, disrupt the laws or policies of the Hong Kong or central governments, engage in hostile activities against the local government or the nation, or provoke by unlawful means hatred among Hongkongers towards the central government. ‘Threat’ of prison visitors to be investigated: Hong Kong security chief Offenders face a jail term of between three to 10 years. For serious offences, the person could be subject to life imprisonment or a fixed-term jail sentence of no less than 10 years. Tang, popularly known as “Sister Ngor”, had been a veteran unionist in Hong Kong. She and Lee married in 1985 and co-founded the CTU in 1990. The couple became prominent voices representing the local working class. Lee, a former Labour Party legislator, was also a key leader of the now-disbanded Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China, the group behind the city’s annual June 4 Tiananmen Square candlelight vigil. Beijing official tells Hong Kong leader to ‘nip’ national security risks in the bud A member of Hong Kong’s opposition camp, Lee was jailed for 20 months over his involvement in three unauthorised rallies during the anti-government protests in 2019. The prison sentence also covers a fourth instance related to a banned June 4 vigil in 2020 to mark the anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown. Lee completed the sentence in September but remained behind bars to await trial on a national security offence, after he was also charged in 2021 with inciting subversion through his role in the alliance.