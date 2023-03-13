A Hong Kong man was arrested by police in Macau on Monday in connection with the murder of a woman that occurred the day before in the casino hub. Local police will bring the suspect to the crime scene at 4pm as part of their investigation. The arrest followed the discovery of a woman’s body in a hotel room on Sunday morning at the city’s Macau Peninsula, with authorities classifying the case as a murder. Jobless Hong Kong man jailed for life for brutal murder of girlfriend A preliminary investigation found that the 46-year-old Macau resident had sustained multiple injuries and wounds to her head. Law enforcement officers also seized evidence from the scene, including the woman’s personal belongings, pillow sheets, as well as taking environmental samples. According to media outlets in Macau, the alleged murder took place at Pension Florida Hotel, which charges around HK$450 (US$57) per night. A staff member had said he discovered the victim’s body after she failed to check out on Sunday. Hong Kong court convicts man for murder of store clerk over 2 beer cans worth HK$31 At a regular police briefing on Monday afternoon, local officers said they were still gathering information on the suspect and would need more time to make inquiries. Under Macau’s legal system, murder is punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison depending on the severity of the case. Imprisonment can be extended to 15 to 25 years if the perpetrator demonstrates culpability or malignity. More to follow ...