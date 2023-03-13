Two Hongkongers were arrested last week on suspicion of smuggling endangered species products worth HK$300,000 (US$38,229) through the city’s airport, customs revealed on Monday. The shipment of around 270 kilograms of dried fish maws and about 50 kilograms of dried shark fin were intercepted by customs officers last Thursday. Following a joint investigation with the Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department (AFCD), customs picked up the two men, aged 31 and 33, during arrest operations in Sheung Shui and Sheung Wan on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Customs on Monday said the shipment had arrived in the city from Bangladesh, with the items mixed in with other uncontrolled dried seafood products. 2 Hong Kong shop workers arrested after ginseng 16 times pricier than expected The department added that while the goods were intercepted in Hong Kong, it was believed they were destined for elsewhere. But customs said they did not consider the latest haul to be part of any growing smuggling trend. “We do not observe a rising trend so far. But, we will continue to join hands with the AFCD to combat any illegal imports and exports of these products,” said Wong Chi-keung, a senior investigator with the department’s Syndicate Crimes Investigation Bureau. He added that the investigation was ongoing and further arrests were still possible. Hong Kong customs uncovers HK$260 million cocaine haul in chicken feet shipment The latest haul came a month after customs intercepted a shipment of suspected illicit dried shark fin from endangered species worth an estimated HK$40 million, which had arrived in the city from Mexico. Last December, the department also seized items made using endangered species such as dried seahorse and a manta ray gill, which were among 22 tonnes of contraband dried seafood seized uncovered in a larger HK$200 million smuggling bust. Five people were arrested in connection with the case. Anyone convicted of importing or exporting endangered species in Hong Kong without a license can face up to 10 years in jail and a maximum fine of HK$10 million.