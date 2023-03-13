Hong Kong police have launched an investigation after a decoration worker discovered a dead man inside a locked storage facility in Sai Kung on Monday. Officers were called to Ho Chung Road in Kai Ham village around 1pm after a the man found the body inside the warehouse. The worker told officers he went to the warehouse to pick up some tools. “He opened the door and said that an odd smell was emerging from inside. He later found what looked like a human body lying inside and called police,” the spokesman said. “Officers arrived at the scene and confirmed that it was a dead body.” Christmas Day tragedy as Hong Kong father dies after hike with teenage son A police spokesman said officers were told the door of the warehouse was locked when the decoration worker arrived. Some village residents told reporters they believed the man had been dead for some time. The worker was said to have rented the place to store tools and last went to pick up some items about a month ago. He was also said not have known the dead man. Hong Kong police find body of man killed over HK$3.6 million debt buried on hillside A motorcycle, which some villagers said had been parked for more than a week, and a backpack were found outside the warehouse. Police were investigating whether they belonged to the dead man. The spokesman said officers were still at the scene and that no further information was available.