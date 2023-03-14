A driver and her passenger in Hong Kong were injured after their vehicle rolled backwards off the slope of a hospital car park on Tuesday. According to police, the 61-year-old driver surnamed Chong lost control of her car while at the wheel. She reported the incident in the morning, which occurred at the Princess Margaret Hospital in Kwai Chung. The vehicle landed on a road below the outdoor car park, where it blocked off traffic. A fire engine and several traffic police officers were called to the scene. Hong Kong taxi driver, 85, wins bail after crash but hands over licence The duo were brought to the hospital for treatment after both complained of back pain, with the 60-year-old passenger surnamed Wong saying her waist area also hurt. The incident followed a truck driver and his passenger’s narrow escape from death on Sunday after a collision left their vehicle dangling over the edge of a slope. The duo were trapped in the cabin section before they were rescued by firefighters. On March 5, an 85-year-old taxi driver injured three pedestrians when his cab ploughed through a busy road crossing. Police later charged the man with dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm.