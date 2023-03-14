A woman was found dead in a ransacked Hong Kong flat after a suspected botched burglary on Tuesday night, police said. A neighbour called police at 7.40pm, saying she had found the woman collapsed in a flat in Block 3 of Kwai Fong Terrace on Kwai Yi Road. Paramedics certified the woman, who was found with head injuries, dead at the scene. Hong Kong police investigate after dead man found in locked warehouse Police found signs of ransacking in the flat, which had been cordoned off for an investigation. Officers have temporarily classified the case as burglary and person collapsed. Burglaries involving the loss of life are rare in the city. More to follow …